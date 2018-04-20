Week two of Hollywood Piano’s Mason & Hamlin PianoFest 2018

Join the piano revolution with Mason & Hamlin

How many products can you purchase in your life that will last a lifetime? Not your car, your TV and certainly not your computer. But a quality piano is an investment that will last a lifetime. Since the piano’s invention 300 years ago not much has changed as most piano makers still use wood for the mechanical parts.

But let’s face it, while wood is a great material it is not the best material to make machines with. The mechanical part of a piano is in essence a machine. Wood expands, contracts and over time will dry and crack. Remember when tennis rackets were made from wood? How about golf clubs called woods? Today none of them are made from wood. That’s where good old American ingenuity comes in to play with Mason & Hamlin designing carbon fiber parts in place of wood for the mechanical parts.

Carbon fiber isn’t affected by the elements and it doesn’t wear out. Now that lifetime piano investment got even more valuable because it won’t ever need to be rebuilt. All others will. The Wessell, Nickel & Gross website states: “Wessell, Nickel & Gross…provides the pianist with an unmatched level of uniformity and predictability in volume and tone that wood…can’t achieve.”

Still at the heart of this piano is a rock maple frame. This material provides what is referred to as the American sound. Many piano aficionados claim Mason & Hamlin is the epitome of that sound. You can hear it for yourself by attending the upcoming free music events.

Upcoming at PianoFest 2018 Burbank, Friday, April 20, 7:30pm

Pianist Armen Aharonyan, recognized internationally for his unique artistry, will delight us playing music by Armenian composers and others. Critics have said, “When Aharonyan plays, it’s like an entire orchestra.”

Burbank, Friday, April 27, 7pm

Performer Maksim Velichkin performs both solo, and as a chamber and orchestra musician, locally and worldwide. A collaborative pianist, Velichkin also performs innumerable recitals with ensembles and singers.

Hollywood Piano’s CEO Glenn Triebitz says, “PianoFest celebrates the great Mason & Hamlin pianos by exposing the public to the incredible sound though musical performances, in different styles of unique musical versatility.”

Each free event includes a reception, refreshments, gifts and a commemorative PianoFest 2018 tote bag.

Learn more about the PianoFest lineup at HollywoodPiano.com/pianofest. Hollywood Piano is located at 323 S Front St. in Burbank with a second location at 2084 E Foothill Blvd. in Pasadena. Call (818) 954-8500 to RSVP for upcoming events. Visit HollywoodpPiano.com and HollywoodPiano.com/pianofest.