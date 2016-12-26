A heartwarming production of ‘Alice in Wonderland’ live on stage

Tumble down the rabbit hole at historic El Portal Theatre February 10-12

Rapidfire International, Inc. and the El Portal Children’s Theatre proudly present Lewis

Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland for six madcap performances at the historic El Portal Mainstage Theatre in the NoHo Arts District of North Hollywood. This special six-performance engagement will be presented February 10th, 11th and 12th.

The production, which has just completed a sellout tour across Australia, comes to life on the El Portal stage with the most hilarious and madcap staging. You are invited to tumble down the rabbit hole and join Alice, one of literature’s most beloved heroines, in her adventures through Wonderland.

A handful of brilliant actors and puppeteers play over 20 unforgettable characters using ingenious stagecraft and limitless possibilities of imagination to bring this beloved story to life. Featuring colorful characters like the White Rabbit, the eccentric Mad Hatter, the Cheshire Cat and of course the boisterous Queen of Hearts, Alice in Wonderland has delighted audiences young and old for generations.

Madison Dylan stars as Alice, continuing her success from the Australian tour. Originally from Wichita, Kansas, Madison has appeared in many films and TV shows. She is also co-producer of this American venture joining producers Ethan Walker and Zachary Lieberman. Their complete Alice team is international in background and training. Ethan is originally from Brisbane, Australia and Zack is from Venice Beach here in Los Angeles. Ethan’s success as a producer began when he immigrated from Australia 11 years ago at 21 and has spanned Las Vegas, New York, Branson and Ireland. Alice will be opening in Kansas, New York and many other locations as it tours the U.S.

El Portal’s producers Jay Irwin and Pegge Forrest have joined forces with Rapidfire International to give this unique experience for young audiences a proper send off. Irwin said, “We are thrilled to bring live, high quality family entertainment to Los Angeles. Parents have been seeking shows that they can attend with their kids and grandchildren and we feel Alice in Wonderland will fill that bill!”

Both Rapid Fire and El Portal agree that the biggest challenge for Alice is to create a Broadway caliber production with an affordable ticket price for all families. All Burbank, Toluca Lake, North Hollywood and Studio City readers who use the code word “TOLUCAN” will receive a special discount of $10 on all tickets.

Six performances are scheduled between February 10th-12th. Tickets can be purchased by calling (818) 508-0281 or online at ElPortalTheatre.com The El Portal is located at 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood’s NoHo Arts District.

‘Alice in Wonderland’

by Lewis Carroll

Produced by Rapid Fire International and El Portal Theatre

Starring:

Madison Dylan as Alice

With:

Hallie York as White Rabbit, Bobby Reed as Queen of Hearts, Katie Dodson as Tweedle Dum, Molly Gilman as Tweedle Dee, Evan Michael Pinsonnault as Caterpillar/Dormouse and Nathan Dana Aldrich as March Hare.

Dates:

February 10th – 12th, 2017 Six performances only!

Friday, February 10th, 6pm

Saturday, February 11th, 11am

Saturday, February 11th, 1pm

Saturday, February 11th, 6pm

Sunday, February 12th, 1pm

Sunday, February 12th, 3pm

Tickets:

$47.90 VIP Seating

$27.90 Center Section

$23.90 Side Sections

For tickets call (818) 508-4200, (866) 811-4111, or online at ElPortalTheatre.com.