Facey Burbank’s Newest Doctor Has Some Simple Tricks For Staying Healthy & Young at Heart

By Clint Lohr

This month, Facey Medical Group’s 18,700 square-foot clinic across from Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank welcomed their eighth physician, Dr. Leah Heap. As an experienced family medicine doctor in practice for 29 years, she knows a thing or two about ways to stay healthy no matter how old you are.

“The four best things you can do for yourself are actually really simple things,” she says. “1. Wear your seat belt when driving, 2. Don’t smoke, 3. Exercise regularly, particularly walking and something to help you keep your balance, like stretching exercises, yoga, or Tai-Chi. And 4. Stay connected with others by meeting with them, phoning them, writing or e-mailing them.”

Dr. Heap tries to live by these principles herself. One of the ways she stays connected to others is as part of a Japanese taiko drumming group. She also volunteers at the Providence Tattoo Removal Clinic, a free service provided to ex-gang members who are trying to find employment.

“I have worked with patients aged 0 all the way to 100,” she says. “These are good for every person’s physical and emotional well-being.”

Dr. Heap, who is board certified in Family Medicine and speaks English and Japanese, studied at the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine. Facey Medical Group traces its roots to 1923 when Dr. Frederick Facey first opened his office in San Fernando, and has since grown to 11 locations in the region. Eight doctors work out of the Burbank office and practice family and internal medicine, pediatrics, and rheumatology.

The Facey staff, physicians, and patients at this modern, busy complex are coming and going all day long. The spacious, color-coded office includes a lab station and room to grow, with space for an additional two physicians.

“It’s truly a warm and caring environment, says office manager Margarita Torres. “Our physicians here work as a care team. Everyone talks to each other and pitches in. Thanks in part to our electronic health record system, it’s easy for another doctor to step in and see a patient if one of our physicians is fully booked or out of the office.”

Facey Medical Group’s affiliation with Providence Health & Services not only gives patients access to award-winning hospitals like Saint Joseph Medical Center, but also to urgent care services from ExER More Than Urgent Care, which recently opened in Sherman Oaks and has plans to expand further in the region.

Facey accepts most insurance plans, including PPO, HMO, and Medicare plans offered through CoveredCA, employers, and retirement plans. A full list is available at: facey.com/insurance.

For further information visit Facey.com or call the Burbank office at (818) 869-7600 8:30am – 5:30pm, Monday – Friday.