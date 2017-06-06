Fun ‘Free Community Day’ at First Class Real Estate in Burbank Aug. 5

Family-friendly activities include cheerleading show, face painting and ‘Dunk Your Favorite Realtor’ water tank

By John K. Adams

It’s a party! It’s a fair! It’s a Free Community Day!

Where can you bring your kids, get hot dogs, dunk a realtor, hear good music, adopt a pet a

nd shred all those pesky documents cluttering up your office? And all in one place? You guessed it.

Once again, Real Estate Broker Bill Toth, Realtors Juli Rogers, Natali Nikolich and the great agents at First Class Real Estate are sponsoring their Free Community Day.

They will have a mobile shredding truck in the parking lot, where you can securely shred all your unwanted documents, at no charge.

And while you await your documents to be shredded, you can eat hot dogs, popcorn and get your face painted. Did I say “face painting?” Yes I did. You know, face painting isn’t just for kids any more.

You can also enjoy the Luther Burbank Middle School Cheer Team showing off their cheering skills. These amazing young athletes will get you cheering with them in no time. The team will have plenty of Luther Burbank cheer gear available too, so you can support their dedicated team in style.

When the cheerleaders are on break, a professional DJ will entertain you with his excellent selection of foot-tapping music.

Of course the real stars will be the soaking wet realtors at the Dunk Your Favorite Realtor booth. No kidding! The agents at First Class Real Estate will take turns getting dunked in water for your personal entertainment. Now, how can you not go? Bring your throwing arm!

In addition, the Volunteers of the Burbank Animal Shelter will be available with wonderful, lovable pets to adopt. Take home four or five cuddly puppies! Remember, their motto is “Love. Protect. Adopt.” More information on their excellent service can be found at TheVBAS.org. Bill Toth will cover the adoption fees for anyone who wants to adopt a pet!

As Broker Assistant, Natali Nikolich said, “We aren’t going to nag you about buying a house. We just want everyone to come and have fun. And know we are here when you do need us.”

Broker/owner Bill Toth has worked in real estate for over 25 years, so he and his agents are the go-to people in Burbank and the San Fernando Valley. If you or someone you know are interested in buying or selling real estate, talk to an agent at First Class Real Estate.

And for your convenience, First Class has an in-house lender, Christopher Toth, from Skyline Home Loans in Glendale, who can assist you with all your financing questions.

The Free Community Day will be held Saturday, August 5, 10am – 2pm, in the parking lot of First Class Real Estate at 4417 W Magnolia Blvd. in Burbank. Visit them online at FirstClassCA.com or call (818) 569-0210.