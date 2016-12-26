Gregg Goulet sells L.A.

Expert agent is based at Wish Sotheby’s new Toluca Lake office

By Laura Voeth

If you are in the market to buy or sell your home, pop into Wish Sotheby’s International Realty’s new office on Riverside Dr. in Toluca Lake (formerly Radio Shack) and ask for Gregg Goulet. Wish Sotheby’s International Realty boasts some of the finest real estate agents in the area and Goulet is the crème de la crème.

Raised in New York, Goulet’s life dream was to move to sunny Southern California and he did just that in 1993. Once here, he immediately dove into educating himself about real estate in the Valley, focusing on the Toluca Lake/Studio City areas.

He soon became an expert, and not long after getting his license, acquired an extensive list of clients, mostly through word of mouth (always a good sign) including celebrities, studio heads and international buyers. In 2015, he sold the Jonas Brothers’ multi-million-dollar family home in Toluca Lake (a Los Angeles Times “Hot Property” selection) as well as many other Toluca Lake homes. His client list continues to grow, largely due to his attention to detail, his knowledge of current real estate trends and his honesty.

Goulet’s clients’ wishes are paramount. He is not opposed to sharing any misgivings he might have about a property. More important than making a quick sale, is that his client is making a good investment and will get the best return on that investment. His candor is genuine and refreshing.

“Now is a good time to buy or sell because home prices are at their highest and interest rates are still low,” he says. His advice on selling a property includes grooming the home—start with deep cleaning, decluttering and staging. Curb appeal is key, but the first impression a potential buyer gets when opening the front door is also essential. It has to have that “wow” factor.

Goulet also strives to get to know his clients so that he can ensure a perfect fit, not just regarding price and location, but amenities for personal needs, or a good school district for families with young children.

When choosing a home, Goulet says, “You know when you know!” Most clients tend to fall in love with a home at first sight. Goulet is there to make sure it is the right choice, and once that is decided, he will expertly handle the negotiations and settle the transactions. His clients’ reviews speak for themselves—all glowing, all with five-star ratings. His easy manner is comforting and makes the buying and selling process less intimidating.

Goulet believes in giving back. For many years, he has hosted a food drive during the Thanksgiving holiday. He deeply appreciates the generosity of the Toluca Lake community in making this a highly successful effort.

His passion for animal causes is evident. After closing a property, he will make a $500 donation to the animal charity of his clients’ choice, should they choose. Additionally, his beloved Molly, a 12-pound Poodle mix, is a rescue.

Goulet is very excited about his recent move to Wish Sotheby’s International Realty’s new Toluca Lake location. The company deals in high-end properties as well as less pricey homes. He is currently searching for an off-market, newer traditional or original Spanish property on or near the golf course, in the $4-6 million range.

Goulet’s love of the Toluca Lake area and his passion for real estate make him the ideal addition to the Wish Sotheby family… and Molly agrees! As Goulet has said many times about Toluca Lake: “It’s one of those little diamonds that is always shining.”

Visit Gregg Goulet at GouletSellsLA.com or give him a call at (323) 819-1200 for a free, no obligation evaluation of your home. Wish Sotheby’s International Realty is located at 10110 Riverside Dr. in Toluca Lake.