Handy Market owner Alan Arzoian thanks Burbank for ‘another great year’

By John K. Adams

Alan Arzoian is a thankful man.

Owner of the Handy Market at the east end of Magnolia Park, Alan believes he is blessed to own this “old fashioned, neighborhood store in the middle of a big town – Burbank.” He thanks the citizens of Burbank for making his store a success “and for another great year.” He has worked at the store since 1970.

At first glance, Handy Market appears to be a small corner market, a hold out independent successfully competing with big chain/box stores. But looks can be deceptive. Handy Market is a full-service grocery.

Voted having the “Best Sandwich in Burbank” for 15 years in a row, Handy Market obviously has its fans. But why wouldn’t Handy Market have the best sandwich when their full-service meat counter is so top notch? And don’t eat that delicious sandwich while driving. Wait until you get home and add their signature BBQ sauce.

Speaking of BBQ—the weekly, pick-up and go, Texas style, parking lot BBQ (Saturdays, 9am-6pm), featuring tri-tip, baby-back ribs, chicken and more, has been an institution for over 10 years. Alan says the tri-tip sandwich weighs over a pound. Who can compete with that?

Inside the store, the wine and liquor section is stocked with quality brands and craft beers that you might not find elsewhere.

All the produce is delivered fresh daily. The deli offers freshly made salads. You can see this is no ordinary corner market.

Handy Market also provides craft services and catering to the movie studios. They will happily cater your special occasion.

Alan cares about his customers. Approachable and warm, he will draw you into a conversation that might span topics from weekend plans to family history. He loves a good story and gets to know his customers as people.

But Alan credits his success mainly to “a great group of people working here. Without them I wouldn’t want to be here.” The feeling in the store is that the affection is reciprocal.

Alan’s son is now learning the business, just as Alan did right out of high school, from his father.

Alan continued, “I am really blessed to have a store with the people I have in such a great town for the past 45 years. Hopefully we’ll be around for another 45 years. I want to wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year.”

Such a touching sentiment when Alan and his employees provide such fine service to Burbank’s residents.

Thank you Alan Arzoian and thank you Handy Market!

Handy Market is open 7am-8:30pm seven days a week at 2514 W Magnolia Blvd., at Buena Vista St., in Burbank. For more information call (818) 848-2500. Also visit HandyMarketBurbank.com for weekly specials.