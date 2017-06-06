Hollywood Piano salutes America with July Fourth sale

Wed. July 5 – Sun. July 9 save on the piano of your dreams!

By Clint Lohr

Hollywood Piano, in business since 1928, is holding a July Fourth sale from Wednesday, July 5 through Sunday, July 9 at their Burbank location at 323 S Front St. — a spacious showroom in a deep red colored building next to Interstate 5.

“We’re having our July Fourth sale after July fourth because everyone’s out of town then,” explains Glenn Treibitz, the company’s CEO. This sale is honoring American Piano Brands Baldwin, Steinway, Mason & Hamlin and Hardman. “Our hot items now are the Artesia AG 30 Mini Grand. We have it on sale for $1,495, and that includes a Bluetooth option. But you need your own tablet (to hook it up.)” Treibitz then notes its high-gloss, ebony finish.

“Very hot right now is the Roland Digital piano line. There are many good digital pianos on the market today but Roland is in a league of their own. Roland is offering one-year same as cash financing. The smallest Roland we have costs $699 for just the piano itself and stand extra.”

This writer was curious as to how often customers buy pianos as gifts. “People somnetimes buy pianos as gifts as a special reward for a young piano student, or a grandparent wanting a grandchild to learn,” Treibitz says. “We offer rentals as low as $29 per month— with a six month minimum rental period.”

Then he walks over to a Schulze Pollman, an upright piano made in Italy. “We just got this in. We have it for the introductory price of $11,999.” Treibitz also points to a Hardman 110 Upright for $2,995 with a cool, slow-fall lid that lists for $5,495.

Hollywood Piano has made great contributions to the entertainment industry throughout its existence. “On a weekly basis,” Treibitz says, “we have all the studios buying and renting pianos.” He notes that his company supplied all the pianos used in the film La La Land in front of the camera and in recordings. Anyone old enough to remember the 1970s sitcom All in The Family— when Archie and Edith sang “Those Were the Days” as their opening theme—should take note that they played it on a Hollywood Piano.

The store inventory includes most major brand names including Steinway, Mason & Hamlin, Baldwins, Yamaha, Kawai, etc. The inventory includes consoles, uprights, grand and baby grand pianos, players, as well as digital pianos like the Roland already mentioned. The Better Business Bureau has given Hollywood Piano an A-plus rating.

At their Burbank location, check out the Irwin and Rhoda Treibitz Performance Hall, in honor of the CEO’s late parents.

“Our mission is to match each and every client with the right piano for their needs, provide the highest level of customer service and to turn our clients into friends and advocates,” says Treibitz on the company website.

In addition to providing rentals, customers may take lessons as well. The company also offers tuning, moving and appraisals for pianos in homes, churches or schools.

Hollywood Piano also has a Pasadena showroom located at 2084 E Foothill Blvd. For further information call 1-800-697-4266 or visit HollywoodPiano.com.