Kassandra Carroll performs for U.S. troops in a banner year for the actress/singer

Veteran’s Day performance, Toys For Tots event among highlights of 2016

By Kassandra Carroll

2016 was a wonderfully productive year for me on so many levels.

I am very grateful to work with some of the most amazingly talented people in the music world on my upcoming album. We started working on the album last year but took a break over the summer for a quick European tour and again over the holidays to perform at many events. I can’t wait to complete the album.

When I traveled to Europe I was honored to have my music played on the radio there. I love how retro music is making a comeback and how you can hear the retro vibe in many different styles of music out today. First port of call was my hometown of Dublin, Ireland. I had not been home in some time and it was so wonderful to be greeted with “Welcome home Marilyn” when I stepped off the plane. How fun! I even got to sing a little bit while I was there and the crowd loved it. It was fun to catch up with family and friends.

Next stop was Nice and the south of France. In Monaco I was invited by one of the top casinos in the world to perform as Marilyn. I was asked to sing “Happy Birthday” to a gentleman celebrating his 50th birthday. These are memorable moments.

Next it was back to the USA to sing live on a web feed for our troops on Veterans Day—a terrific and patriotic honor. I also officially released my Christmas song to radio. Actor Billy Mumy of TV’s Lost in Space wrote the fun-loving “I’ve Got Some Presents For Santa.” He is also a musician and played on the jazzy session along with the Martini Kings. The song was well received, even earning a pick as a “Cool New Music” track by the industry’s top radio promotion company alongside Lady Gaga and Josh Groban!

A perfect end to the year was performing a sold out show at the legendary Purple Room in Palm Springs. Another wonderful highlight of our time there was performing at the Tonga Hut for their Toys for Tots event. Charity was close to Marilyn Monroe’s heart, and this was an especially fantastic night. I received a wonderful thank you from the Marines for my performance there.

So here’s to a great 2017. I’m now back in studio recording and look forward to new heights to hit in the coming year. I’m also currently fielding management offers and open to proposals.

Wishing peace and love to all in the New Year and beyond.

Visit CelebrateMarilyn.com for more.