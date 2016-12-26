Million dollar listings for multi-million dollar lifestyles

By Hayden Black

Tammy Jerome left behind a career directing award-winning documentaries in her home country of Israel for a hugely successful career in real estate for the past 20 years. She’s an associate broker at Coldwell Banker and her many certifications include Certified Negotiator and the prestigious Society of Excellence.

Tammy has proven her worth as an award-winning realtor. Since shifting into real estate, she has been ranked among Coldwell Banker’s Top 1 percent agents nationwide year after year. Plus she’s been awarded Best of Trulia’s Top Agents award and is considered a top producer in Studio City. You might have also seen her on CNN and HGTV as well as in numerous magazines.

When asked what she enjoys most about the job, she says, “The fun part is seeing a lot of beautiful homes. It’s also cool to work with interesting people. So many fascinating people: from artists to writers to musicians to architects, you name it!”

She’s also the kind of realtor who can take over an unsold listing and sell it during the first open house with multiple offers and above value. So what advice does she have for clients? “I like to listen to them to hear what they really need on a practical level as well as what they want emotionally,” she offers. “Once we get them pre-approved for a loan we look for something affordable in the area they want to live in. To be realistic with one’s budget is a must.”

So what does she currently have in her bag of tricks? Pictured on this page is an amazing property at 3637 Avenida Del Sol, Studio City. It’s a custom designed Studio City Hills home with spectacular views—and this area is one Tammy knows very well.

In fact, she’s currently listing another property that’s within walking distance of this one—a four bedroom home at 3621 Alta Mesa that also features a bonus room that can easily be used for a sound studio or editing room. It’s in an enclave of homes with views that can be seen from virtually every room. The neighborhood is secluded and yet quite central: just moments to Ventura Boulevard’s dining and shopping and within moments of all of Hollywood’s major studios, as well as minutes to Beverly Hills on the other side of the hill.

To see these listings, or indeed any of her sumptuous houses, head to TammyJerome.com. There you’ll find all her listings along with testimonials, tips and blogs.

Tammy’s offices are located at Coldwell Banker, 12930 Ventura Blvd., #202, in Studio City. You can also reach her at (818) 903-5854 or via email at tammyjerome@gmail.com.