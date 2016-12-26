Milt & Edie’s decked out for the holidays

December is a special time at Milt & Edie’s Drycleaners & Tailoring Center in Burbank. Thanksgiving decorations come down to be replaced with festive holiday trim; thousands of holiday gift certificates get mailed to loyal customers, and all counter staff and tailors know their smiles will be appreciated by people rushing to prepare for family gatherings and office parties.

“The holiday season is our busiest time of the year and it is common to have all nine of our stations occupied,” says owner Milt Chortkoff, a man who has been in the cleaning industry for more than seven decades.

Milt likes to point out that Milt & Edie’s offers a unique service that can help customers avoid the busier times of the day. “We are open 24 hours a day and are fully staffed day and night, including tailors that start working at midnight!,” he says. “We encourage customers to come in later in the evening, drop off their garments and pick up a free bag of popcorn and a cup of hot chocolate.”

Milt also has a tip for customers who really want to avoid crowds altogether: route service! “We offer free pick-up and delivery service within five miles of our plant at Pass and Alameda seven days a week until 7pm — or later, if necessary. We’ll come to our customers’ home or office, wherever they want. This is a great time to start,” Milt explains.

For anyone who would like to donate garments during this season of giving, Milt & Edie’s has a “Clothes for Those In Need” bin next to their Pass Avenue entrance. “We are always amazed at the generosity of our customers, not only during the holidays but throughout the year,” says Milt. All donated garments are cleaned and passed along to non-profit organizations in the community.

For their own part, to get into the “spirit of generosity” this year, Milt & Edie’s sponsored Hope of the Valley’s Christmas charity event, “Big Fat Christmas,” a Broadway spectacular produced by Michael-Leon Wooley in early December. In addition to a significant donation, Milt & Edie’s cleaned all the costumes and provided $10 gift certificates to all attendees of the two shows.

Milt & Edie’s Drycleaners & Tailoring Center is located at the corner of Pass and Alameda Avenues in the heart of Burbank’s Media District (4021 W. Alameda Ave., Burbank CA 91505) and is OPEN 24/7/365. Additional information is available at MiltandEdies.com.