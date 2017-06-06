Patys Restaurant—all about the very popular dining destination in Toluca Lake

Good food and neighborhood ambience has made it a hit for over 60 years

By Clint Lohr

At 10001 Riverside Dr. in Toluca Lake, Patys Restaurant has been serving the neighborhood as well as Hollywood luminaries alike for over 60 years.

The eatery’s website outlines how several items on its extensive menu are made fresh daily, including fresh ground Angus burgers, oven-roasted turkey, fresh salmon and pancakes for breakfast made from scratch daily. Also available are Scrabbles combinations and Eggs Benedict, Veggie and Gluten-Free options as well.

This writer sampled Patys’ Cobb Salad with a basket of large, crispy onion rings for lunch, and was waited on by very attentive staff. Patrons in booths or at the counter can watch a football game on a flat screen TV, and see out large, plate-glass windows to watch busy Riverside Dr. Customers can also sit outside at shaded tables on the patio which surround the restaurant, with ample parking in the back.

Around the doorway to the kitchen are many plaques of recognition the business has received through the years, including one from LAPD’s North Hollywood Division and the Toluca Lake Chamber of Commerce.

In 1998, George and Astrid Metsos, members of the Lakeside Country Club, took over and rebuilt Patys as it is today. George Metsos noted that Los Angeles Magazine voted Patys L.A.’s “Best Metro Diner” in 2011, which, he says, is difficult to achieve in Los Angeles. In 2013, Patys also received the North Hollywood Award Program. This accolade focuses on the quality of businesses “to generate competitive advantages and long-term value to the community.” Metsos says his restaurant is great for friends, families, and business meetings.

As the Burbank/Warner Brothers Studios are nearby, many Hollywood stars have eaten here through the years, and the restaurant website showcases a very impressive list: Tolucan Bob Hope, of course, plus James Garner, John Wayne, Debbie Reynolds and others. Newer celebrities include Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Jon Voight, Andy Garcia, George Lopez, Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Steven Carell. So this could be a good place for those looking to spot celebrities.

Next month, the restaurant will introduce a new selection of wines to enjoy with lunch, dinner or outside on the patio — in addition to wines already offered. “I want to try and capture more of the family environment we have at Patys,” explains Mestos. “My staff has been together a long time and we have seen many (of the customers’) babies grow up into big kids. We are truly grateful for Toluca Lake’s support.”

For further information, please call Patys at (818) 761-0041, or visit patysrestaurant.com where their full menu can be viewed. Restaurant hours are Monday through Sunday, 7am to 10pm.