Popular Motivate Fitness opens new Montrose location Pilates-inspired Lagree Method means less time spent working out

The reviews are in and it’s official—fitness can be effective and fun. “Cereza (Motivate’s founder) is an amazing trainer!! I love Lagree fitness!” reads one rave review online. “This is the best workout ever created and completely addicting in the best possible way!” says another, and “I guarantee you’re going to love your body after one week with Cereza! The coolest place! 100 percent recommended!” from yet another satisfied customer.

The enthusiasm is spreading—the popular club has just opened its third site in Montrose on N. Verdugo Rd. (its other locations are in Glendale and Valencia.)

Motivate’s Cereza says you don’t need more time to get in shape—just more intensity. She is an advocate of the Lagree Fitness Method (endorsed by former First Lady Michelle Obama and Hollywood celebrities) with classes that focus on slow, resistance-based movements designed to stimulate fat-burning muscle fibers, torch calories and sculpt the body from head to toe.

Her encouraging instructors ensure you get the most out of each session by perfecting your form and technique, while short rest periods and challenging moves can burn between 500 and 800 calories with each visit. Motivate has stocked their studios with cutting-edge M3 Megaformer machines, which offer a unique mix of strength training, cardio and core work.

Health is a lifestyle that makes you strong inside and out.

At the heart of the Motivate mission statement is the belief that every person should have an exercise regimen in their life. Motivate offers a fun and welcoming place for women and men to come and feel strong and powerful. They say fitness is more than the change you see on the scale. It is seeing the strength that comes from within you, and pushing past your perceived capabilities; health is a lifestyle that makes you strong inside and out. Moreover, Cereza says: “Balance and strength. Your physical accomplishments are also your mental accomplishments. Mind over matter!”

Knowledgeable instructors accommodate all fitness levels. Every exercise can be modified to reduce intensity and reversely, varied to increase intensity. Motivate’s goal is to help you build that lean, toned physique everyone desires.

Motivate offers new member specials, group classes, private sessions and corporate discounts. For more information visit MotivateStudios.com or call (818) 858-5138. Visit Motivate at 410 E Broadway in Glendale, 3600 N. Verdugo Rd. in Montrose or 27674 Newhall Ranch Rd. in Valencia.