Ramona Convent celebrates 127th commencement ceremony

Nature surely smiled on the class of 2017 with a picture-perfect day for Ramona Convent’s graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 27th. Carrying their bouquets of yellow roses, with the breeze lightly blowing their traditional white gowns, the graduates moved elegantly down the lawn of Ramona’s Rose Heath garden. Salutatorian Victoria Marie Garcia spoke eloquently when sharing:

“We are empowered; we are the future…We are women of faith, women who are integrating all facets of ourselves, critical thinkers, communicators and transformative leaders. That’s the foundation of what being a Ramona girl is all about; we will just build it up from there with our experiences. Let us put our mark on the world as we go forth, cast fire and liberate life.”

Victoria will be attending Marist College in Poughkeepsie, NY, where she will study biomedical science with a career goal of becoming a pediatric oncologist. She also hopes to study abroad in Italy.

While at Ramona she has been a member of the International Thespian Society, National Honor Society, California Scholastic Federation, International Culture Society, Hispanic Society and Campus Retreat Team Leader. She also participated in basketball, track and field, the Interact Club, ComedySportz and in her spare time volunteered at the Pasadena Humane Society.

Guest speaker Kim Chanbonpin, a graduate of Ramona Convent and professor at the John Marshall School of Law at the University of Chicago, shared her journey and how Ramona helped shape her life. She also encouraged graduates to never give up:

“Think about who you are, who you want to become, and how you intend on getting there….be steadfast. You are the only you; think about how you and only you can make a positive impact. You will move mountains. You will organize, participate in, and win struggles for justice that no one thought would be possible. And whether it happens in a class or at work or at the dinner table, you will make a difference!”

Collectively, the class has already accomplished great things. All of the graduates will be continuing on to college with 69 percent of those attending University of California or private campuses.

Because of the academically rigorous and challenging program offered at Ramona, these young women have been offered a total of $9,179,454 in merit scholarships based on their academic record and extracurricular involvement. Thirty-five percent received Highest Honors – 100 percent Life Membership in the California Scholarship Federation and 47 percent received recognition as National Honor Society members.

