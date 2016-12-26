Ramsey-Shilling Associates: Preparing your home to be sold

Selling your house is always a big decision and when you’re ready to do so, you should make sure your house is ready too.

Curb appeal

Freshen up the landscape

Trim trees and plant flowers

Store all bikes, toys and equipment out of sight

Paint or touch-up the outside of the house

Making your home presentable

Get rid of unnecessary furniture

Clean closets and clear off countertops

Clean all floors

Clean all windows and mirrors

Remove stains in sinks and tubs

Making it live-in ready

Fix leaky faucets

Replace missing door or cabinet handles

Fix or replace broken appliances

Replace broken tiles in bathroom or kitchen

Paint if necessary

Discuss major repairs with your Realtor

Smelling good, too!

Bathe pets and clean out litter boxes

Empty all trash, recycle bins, etc.

Dry clean drapes and shampoo carpets

Use baking soda boxes in smell-prone areas

Place flowers, potpourri or air fresheners around the house

What do you think?

Call your Realtor to walk through your home like a buyer would

Get their opinion on whether or not it’s inviting, clean and well-maintained

Make any changes they suggest

