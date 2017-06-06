Six diverse Emmy hopefuls support each other’s work

For Your Consideration (FYC) banners are saturating the Los Angeles landscape as potential Emmy® contenders submit their work for recognition by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. A diverse group of Emmy® hopefuls shared thoughts on their submissions that are eligible for Emmy® consideration.

Kim Estes submitted his work as Sgt. Amanda Smith in Dicks for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series. “The producers of Dicks gave me the opportunity of a lifetime. Playing a fun-loving boss and adding value to the storyline is a wonderful experience. I am enjoying this thrill ride as we head down the road of consideration and collaboration and gratitude.”

JC Henning entered her work as a bumbling con artist in Once Upon A Con for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series. The web series is submitted in the Short Form Comedy or Drama Series category. “I enjoy working with my sister and Executive Producer, Marbry Steward,“ says JC. ”We collaborated on four stage shows over the last two years and wanted to create a web series to reach a wider audience.”

Peggy Lane, Producer and Director, of Donna On The Go worked closely with the star of that production, Donna Russo, to bring a unique contender to the category of Short Form Nonfiction. “This Web Series is designed to raise awareness for people with challenges. While many venues have made progress installing ramps for walkers, scooters, etc., there are still many obstacles to overcome. Donna On The Go is a lighthearted look at some of them.”

Rebecca Metz submitted her performance in the Comedy Series Better Things. Rebecca says, “Playing Tressa on Better Things is a dream job. Louis CK and Pamela Adlon’s writing is so good. The show is Pam’s vision, and Tressa is the kind of complicated, lovable woman we all know in life but too rarely see on TV.”

These six artists became supporters of each other’s work when networking at FYC events. All agree that a coveted Emmy® nomination for recognition of their artistic efforts would be the crowning achievement for their projects. After the nominations are announced on Thursday, July 13th, these artists hope to add “Emmy® Nominee” to their names and to have the opportunity to thank the Academy—and a whole lot of other people!