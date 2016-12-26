St. Charles 33rd Annual Festival is finally here!

Fun-filled family event features rides, food, games, prizes and a chance to win $10,000

By the staff of St. Charles Parish

The St. Charles 33rd Annual Festival will be held this Friday April 28th thru Sunday April 30th on the St. Charles School grounds on Moorpark St. in North Hollywood.

You won’t want to miss this fun-filled family event featuring giant rides, kiddie rides, games, prizes and a chance to win $10,000 cash!

Plan to visit the ever popular face painting booth and see the latest St. Charles Golden Girls handmade items. There will also be a fabulous silent auction plus a live auction on Sunday at 3:30pm with guest celebrity auctioneer Fritz Coleman. Friday night will feature the Student Talent Show at 6pm and there will be great music all weekend long.

Arrive hungry because the festival is offering delicious foods from around the world. You will not be able to resist the Bake Booth, Mexican food, Asian cuisine, African American and Italian cooking and the traditional fair food of hamburgers and hot dogs. Don’t forget the chili fries or funnel cake.

And what would the festival be without prizes? You can win cool prizes and have lots of fun playing at the game booths.

You can also take a chance with huge raffle prizes:

1st prize $10,000 cash

2nd prize $5,000 cash

3rd prize $500 gift card to Generales and Generales Fine Jewelers in Toluca Lake. The raffle drawing will be held Sunday night.

The fun continues by purchasing a wristband for unlimited ride use on Saturday between the hours of 12pm and 6pm. The bands are $30 a piece or $25 presale. Wristbands are also available on Sunday between the hours of 12pm to 8pm for $35. There is no presale on the Sunday wristbands.

The St. Charles Festival will run:

Friday, April 28th, 6pm-11pm

Saturday, April 29th, 12pm-11pm

Sunday, April 30th, 11am-8pm

Come and visit us and enjoy great family fun!

St. Charles School is located at 10850 Moorpark St., at the corner of Lankershim Blvd., in North Hollywood. Call (818) 766-3838 for further information.