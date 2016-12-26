Talented writer seeks agent An open letter to the entertainment industry

By Kathie Evans-Goodin
I am a ship without the sea, a steak without the potato and I am without an agent for all my copyrighted projects. I need an agent armed with the ability, knowledge and the skill to assert my interests in Hollywood. Don’t think of me as nutty; people thought Noah was nutty too, and look what he did.
My name is Kathie Evans-Goodin, and I am relentless and unstoppable. I have endless projects that will be money makers, and I’m a writer who is smart, ambitious and totally together, with great energy and enthusiasm.
My portfolio includes:
- Andy & Red: The Men Of Shawshank (screenplay)
- A Texas Tale (screenplay)
- Life With Granny (screenplay and possible television series)
- Captain Pirate (reality television show)
- The Morel Mushroom Hunters Show (reality television show)
- Anonymous (game show) The Texas Hold’em Game Show (game show)
- WSOP theme song and poker mini-jingles
- Song lyrics (A lullaby/Christmas/country)
- Pickle slogan/T-shirt slogans
- Entire hosiery ad campaign
For more information call me at (913) 682-6648 or email at KGOODIN1@kc.rr.com.
