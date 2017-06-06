Tammy Jerome of Coldwell Banker offers dream homes

Three properties: Studio City Spanish, Studio City Traditional and Toluca Lake Townhouse with garden!

4458 Saint Clair Ave., Studio City 3 BR + 2 BA

$1,190,000

An authentic Spanish architectural on a corner lot in Carpenter School District! A dripping-with- charm home that has the Spanish architecture characteristics: arched doorways, tiled roof, two arched fireplaces, coved ceiling and Saltillo tiled floors. Wooden French doors lead to the yard that enjoys the beauty and shade of mature trees. The Master Suite is separated from the other Bedrooms and opens to a small Zen Garden and a sitting area. Located near Studio City Library, Beeman Park and Golf Course.

12424 Sarah St., Studio City 3 BR + Den +Family Rm. + Guest House

$1,175,000

A charming Traditional three Bedroom home plus Den (now serves as a third Bedroom), Living room and Family room have dual red brick fireplace, cozy kitchen that opens to a Dining area and a bonus independent Guest House.

10637 Landale St., Toluca Lake

$635,000

Feels like a house! This exquisite, nearly 1,800 sq. ft. Townhouse is an end unit with private enclosed Garden, private Garage and a bonus area-now a Gym. Townhome remodeled with engineered wood floors, energy efficient lighting, plantation shutters and double pane windows. Both Bedrooms are huge! Master Bath was custom designed with top of the line fixtures. New dual zone central air/heat. The Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters and breakfast bar that opens to the formal Dining area – both have view of the private Garden. The oversized Garage has ample storage, bonus area and Laundry. There’s also a Pool! Unparalleled location: minutes to Toluca Lake’s Golf Course, stroll to Universal Studios and short drive to all major studios: Disney, Warner Bros and to Farmers’ Market and shops.

Tammy’s offices are located at Coldwell Banker, 12930 Ventura Blvd., #202, in Studio City. You can also reach her at (818) 903-5854 or via email at tammyjerome@gmail.com.