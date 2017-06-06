Universal Patio Furniture annual summer sale is here!

By Laura Voeth

Upon entering Universal Patio Furniture store on Ventura Blvd. in Studio City, the initial reaction is “Wow!” The newly remodeled store is filled with spectacular outdoor furniture, from comfy deep seating sofas and sectionals, to formal dining sets, fire pits and umbrellas. Sink into an overstuffed cushion and imagine you are in the tropics enjoying a beverage festooned with a tiny umbrella.

Opened in 1939 by Jack Rediger, it is now owned and run by his son Gary, who has maintained the high standards of quality and customer service his father established 77 years ago.

The store has always been in Studio City, originally at Lankershim and Ventura Blvds., now at the corner of Ventura and Arch Dr., one block west of Vineland Ave.

Now is the time to prepare for outdoor entertaining, and the annual summer sale has begun at Universal Patio Furniture! Although the regular prices are competitive throughout the year, take advantage of the summer sale markdowns. It would be impossible to find outdoor furniture of this caliber at a more reasonable price.

Universal Patio Furniture carries the designs of top quality manufacturers such as Brown Jordan, Tropitone, Jensen Leisure and many others.

One thing that makes Universal Patio Furniture unique is the high grade of the materials they insist upon in all of their furniture. Many of the tables and chairs are made with teak, wrought iron, resin weave wicker or Ipe timber, a strikingly beautiful tropical wood twice the strength of teak. The cushions are constructed with Sunbrella, a highly durable (and cleanable) fabric that is available in hundreds of solids, stripes and textures. The best part? You can customize your purchase by choosing the color and style from their huge selection. Universal Patio Furniture now even has a sewing department to fashion your personal taste.

Have a cushion on a great chair that is an unusual size? Bring your worn and tattered cushion to the store. An expert from the store will make an incidental duplicate of the cushion in your choice of Sunbrella colors.

Need to accessorize? Universal Patio carries side tables, pots for plants, hammocks, outdoor curtains and umbrellas.

It is evident that Universal Patio Furniture strives to ensure that their customers are provided with the finest care and service. The sales and delivery people are friendly, knowledgeable and efficient, and do what they can to make the experience of designing your outdoor space fun. They cater to each customer’s personal taste and needs, whether it be bold and colorful or neutral and elegant. Rediger says that helping people discover all the options available is exciting and rewarding. Satisfying the customer is his ultimate goal. That personal touch is what makes Universal Patio Furniture a very special store.

Universal Patio Furniture is located at 11055 Ventura Blvd. in Studio City. Call (818) 762-9088 or visit UniFurn.com.