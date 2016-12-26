Universal Studios Hollywood offers fun, excitement and unforgettable experiences

Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk celebrate fun and excitement, plus they offer unforgettable experiences and fabulous dining. The iconic destination is extraordinary and has it all, that’s why it’s called “The Entertainment Capital of L.A.”

It is always remarkable and constantly changing. Universal Studios Hollywood revolutionized theme parks with its mega-attractions all stemming from Universal’s position as a world leader in moviemaking and entertainment.

When acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg helped Universal CityWalk inaugurate its all-new state-of-the-art Universal Cinema last month, he said, “Universal Studios has been a part of my life for as long as I can actually remember. This is an exciting place, just watching it develop into what it has become over these incredible years.”

And it has become awesome!

Universal’s theme park showcases multiple attractions based on Steven Spielberg films, from “Jurassic Park—The Ride” which roars to life to hit movies featured on the world-famous Studio Tour, including “Jaws Lake” where guests encounter a great white shark and the highly-recognizable scene from “War of the Worlds” where a small town is destroyed by a 747 jetliner crash.

A year ago, “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” was introduced to the worldwide fans of J.K. Rowling’s bestsellers and the Harry Potter movie franchise, offering them a chance to be part of the magic. This immersive land allows guests to explore their inner-wizard by strolling around Hogsmeade village. Guests can enter Hogwarts castle and take a thrilling ride on “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey.” It is an achievement in technology with 4K-HD ride film projecting at an astounding rate of 120 frames-per-second, designed to enhance a whirlwind adventure of a lifetime.

Universal Studios Hollywood offers additional thrills with “The Walking Dead” daytime attraction, “Transformers: The Ride-3D” and “Revenge of the Mummy—The Ride.” Guests also can enjoy “The Simpsons Ride” located in the colorful hometown of Springfield, complete with signature eateries; the imaginative “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem,” an original 3D Ultra-HD adventure, along with “Super Silly Fun Land,” an interactive play zone; “Shrek 4-D,” a four-dimensional experience in “OgreVision;” “WaterWorld—A Live Sea War Spectacular” and Universal’s Animal Actors Stage.

Among the highlights on the Studio Tour are “Fast & Furious—Supercharged,” a high-octane ride from the comfort of the tram, as well as “King Kong 360 3-D,” an intense experience deep in the jungle. Guests also will pass through Whoville from Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, and get up close and personal with the Bates Motel and infamous Psycho house from Alfred Hitchcock’s classic Psycho. It is all part of creating an authentic movie magic experience at Universal Studios Hollywood.

At Universal CityWalk there are many exciting new experiences to be had thanks to the recent revitalization. Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, Voodoo Doughnuts, and Universal Cinema – the newly-renovated state-of-the-art movie-going experience, are all part of CityWalk’s epic transformation.

Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville is more than a restaurant, it’s a fun tropical paradise launched by Buffett himself. It offers great food, cocktails, live music and entertainment.

Voodoo Doughnut has also sweetened up the venue with its eclectic and delicious pastries. The new Voodoo Doughnut shop is located across from the “5 Towers” outdoor stage, a free premier open-air concert venue.

Next to the “5 Towers” stage is the new Universal Cinema, an AMC Theatre complex that has been transformed with a multi-million-dollar renovation. It features deluxe, recliner seating to watch movies enhanced by state-of-the-art technology in sound and projection in 18 theatres. The IMAX theatre features vivid next-generation 4K laser projection. The Director’s Lounge Cocktail Bar is an all-new stylish retreat on the second level. And moviegoers can enjoy $5 Movie General Parking with the purchase of a movie ticket.

Universal Cinema is in the center of the CityWalk shopping and dining complex built to provide a memorable entertainment experience for everyone.

NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer, Universal Studios Hollywood President & COO Karen Irwin and acclaimed filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Jordan Peele, Will Packer and Jason Blum help celebrate the grand opening of Universal CityWalk’s all-new Universal Cinema in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

On our cover:

(L-R): Will Packer; Steven Spielberg; Karen Irwin; President & COO; Universal Studios Hollywood; Ron Meyer; Vice Chairman; NBCUniversal; Jason Blum; Jordan Peele.