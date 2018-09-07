Actress Audrey Walters says quirky roles in films ‘Arizona’ and ‘Big Kill’ make her smile

Actress Audrey Walters has a self-described “Resting smile face” until director Jonathan Watson of the new dark comedy Arizona calls “action,” that is.

Performing alongside Rosemarie DeWitt, Danny McBride and Seth Rogen, Walters portrays Mrs. Boychuk, a real estate buyer who’s not-so-nice as Walters is in real life. “(Bleep) you Berry!” Walters chuckles about an infamous line her character delivers in the film. “Family and friends randomly text me the line throughout the day; it’s become a thing,” she says with a grin.

Coming out of the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, RLJ Entertainment’s Arizona is available now in theaters and Video On Demand everywhere. The story takes place during the 2009 housing crisis and follows Cassie Fowler (DeWitt), a single mom and struggling realtor whose life goes off the rails when she witnesses a murder.

Written by Luke Del Tredici, whose credits include the hits Brooklyn Nine-Nine and 30 Rock, Walters says of Arizona, “It’s a quirky bloody comedy with a bit of a horror film vibe to it. I had a blast working on set.” She adds, “McBride and Dewitt carried the film; you won’t want to miss it.”

And this fall don’t miss Walters in writer/director Scott Martin’s Big Kill, in the role of another not-so-nice gal, a madam, working opposite Lou Diamond Phillips and Jason Patric. “As a fellow native Texan, I have a special place in my heart for Lou,” Walters says. “Any western fans will love this movie.”

In addition to her acting career, Walters co-founded Talk To The Camera, offering movie making camps for kids. “We are opening our first franchise in NYC,” she says of the Colorado-based company. “My baby is getting all grown up.”

Find reels at AudreyWalters.com and info on classes at TalkToTheCamera.com.