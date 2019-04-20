‘American Idol’ gets sprinkled with Disney magic

When ABC brought back “American Idol” after Fox TV let it go, it was inevitable that some Disney magic would be sprinkled on the talent show.

The series has already showcased the competitors at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii. And upcoming on Sunday, April 21, American Idol heads to “The Happiest Place On Earth,” Disneyland in Anaheim, where the show’s superstar judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and the legendary Lionel Richie will perform a timeless Disney song in the park’s Fantasyland.

…it was inevitable that some Disney magic would be sprinkled on the talent show.

For the special Disney Night, the top 10 finalists will have Rebel Wilson (of Pitch Perfect fame) as their celebrity mentor, who will coach the contestants as they prepare for their Disney-themed performances. To prepare for the next phase of the competition, the Top 10 will then return to the iconic American Idol stage in Los Angeles to perform fan-favorite Disney songs, in hopes of winning a spot in the Top 8.

Joining the Top 10 to perform the beloved song “Under the Sea” from Disney’s The Little Mermaid is actress singer Lea Michele (Glee). Also, America’s sweethearts for ABC’s Season 1— American Idol winner, Maddie Poppe, and runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson, return to the stage to sing a Disney classic during a special duet performance.

Sunday, April 21 will also kick off the coast-to-coast simultaneous vote for the first time this season. After making history last season as the first reality competition series on American television to allow viewers to watch and vote from coast to coast simultaneously, American Idol will again simulcast in all time zones across the country. For this episode, viewers will be able to vote by text, via AmericanIdol.com/vote and on the “American Idol” app during the show. Results will be revealed at the end of the show in real time, across all time zones. The episode will be rebroadcast during its normal time slot on Sunday at 8pm on the West Coast.

On Monday, April 22, a two-hour American Idol: Meet Your Finalists special will air featuring highlights and new footage from this season’s competition. Fans will have a chance to take a deep dive and get to know each finalist individually as they share their journey and stories in hopes of capturing hearts and votes.

Emmy Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest calls the show “America’s gold standard of music competitions.” And multimedia personality Bobby Bones (the super-likable Dancing With The Stars winner) acts as the in-house mentor for the enduring talent series.

American Idol has shown that it has staying power and is now in its second season on ABC and 17th season overall. It whittles down the wannabes and shines the spotlight on potential music superstars. After making it through the nationwide audition process, the contestant pool is narrowed through a series of elimination rounds. Once the contest reaches the semi-finals, although the judges offer their criticism, the decision to keep or cut a performer is up to the viewing audience. For a specified window of time, fans may vote for their favorites, via phone call, text messages, and online. At stake is the “American Idol” title and a recording contract.

Airing on Sunday and Monday nights, American Idol is getting closer and closer to picking its next winner with every episode that passes, leading up to the finale on ABC, Monday, May 20. Tune in.

Margie Barron is a member of the Television Critics Association and has written for a variety of top publications for more than 38 years, and was half of the husband and wife writing team of Margie and Frank Barron.