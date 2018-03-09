Art lovers, families and friends gather Fri., March 9 for Pasadena’s ArtNight

On Friday, March 9 many of Pasadena’s most prominent arts and cultural organizations will swing open their doors 6pm–10pm with free admission and shuttle bus service during ArtNight Pasadena.

The event is produced by the City’s Cultural Affairs Division in partnership with participating arts and culture organizations.

Background

Twice each year, many of the City’s non-profit arts and cultural institutions open on a Friday night to provide a variety of art, culture, and music — free-of-charge — to the public. After 37 successful events, patrons have come to expect excellent performances and diverse programming. Live music, dance, spoken word, theatre, performance art, visual art exhibits and workshops, as well as story telling are among the many eligible art forms that have received MiniGrants previously.

Reviews

“I loved, loved, loved the event! It was very well organized. Free museum entries, free shuttles, friendly knowledgeable folks scattered about? Yes, please!”

—Connie H. on Yelp

“A delightful way to spend the evening walking or riding around from venue to venue.”

—Robyn Joy S. on Yelp

“First time attending and definitely not my last. We had a blast! How can you beat free entrance to so many participating museums?!

—Joyce G. on Yelp

Getting around

Free shuttles

Free shuttles run all evening with stops at each venue. Park at any one venue and ride to the others. Pasadena Transit 10 runs along Colorado Blvd. and Green St. until 8pm. Information can be found at PasadenaTransit.net.

Metro Rail

Go Metro and take the Gold Line to Memorial Park Station and walk one block to the shuttle at City Hall or the Armory. Metro bus and rail transportation to Pasadena runs until 2am. Visit the Metro Trip Planner or call (323) 466-3876.

Visit ArtNightPasadena.org for more information about the event.