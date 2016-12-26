Comedian Marty Fidelman’s ‘Adoption Diaries’ is personal

Funny man brings barrel of laughs to Toluca Lake’s Sidewalk Studio Theatre January 20-21, 8pm

Preview by Debra Graff

Don’t miss the rare opportunity to see a master gagster at the top of his game in the critically acclaimed show The Adoption Diaries January 20th and 21st at the Sidewalk Studio Theatre in Toluca Lake. Veteran comedian Marty Fidelman shares very personal stories about being adopted and the unique search for his birth parents in a witty one-man show.

An unusual and onerous journey in finding his parents of origin, motivated Fidelman to create The Adoption Diaries. He wanted to help others by divulging the difficulties he encountered during the process.

Fidelman admits there are challenges to presenting such an intimate topic. “I don’t want to omit important parts of the story and I don’t want it to just be a joke, since I’m dealing with a sensitive subject.” His favorite part about entertaining a live audience is to “share the truth, make them laugh, and move them emotionally.”

Fidelman’s clever humor and calm, confident, down to earth style has found receptive audiences at comedy clubs across the country including the Sahara Las Vegas, Laugh Factory, Comedy Store, plus private corporate events and more. He hosted Sex Appeal with Marty on Century Cable TV and taught comedy at Hollywood’s Columbia College.

Fidelman considers Woody Allen, The Three Stooges, Rodney Dangerfield and Richard Pryor as role models. His advice for aspiring comedians is to “avoid negative people and keep writing.”

Performances are Friday and Saturday, January 20th-21st, 8pm, at the Sidewalk Studio Theatre located at 4150 Riverside Dr. in Toluca Lake (across from Bob’s Big Boy).

Tickets are only $10 which includes complimentary wine, soft drinks and refreshments, and free parking, or as Fidelman would say, “a steal at twice the price!”

Space is limited, so secure a seat by purchasing tickets ahead of time at BrownPaperTickets.com/ event/2704942 or by calling (800) 838-3006.

For further information call (818) 921-0480.