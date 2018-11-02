Nightlife Burbank’s Tequilas Cantina transforms traditional Mexican fare with fresher, livelier ingredients

Southern California is home to a plethora of Mexican restaurants, so it is refreshing to come across one that surpasses the others. Tequilas Cantina & Grill has managed to do that.

Originally established in 1995, it was reinvented in 2011 with a new management team. They spruced up the ambience while still keeping it comfy, with leather booths and flat screen televisions. The menu, although still mostly traditional Mexican, was transformed with fresher, livelier ingredients. Exciting dishes were added, such as their signature Molecajete Azteca, with chicken, steak or shrimp, napolitos and jalapeños in a cheese fondue with Ranchera sauce, guacamole and sour cream, served on a sizzling hot volcanic stone dish.

If tequila is your thing, la cantina is the place for you. Revamped by the new management team, it is a tasting bar sporting about a hundred different tequilas. Experienced mixologists are on hand to introduce you to one of several handcrafted margaritas, made with 1800 Reposado served in a 20 ounce schooner. Or, if you dare, try the 48 ounce Mega Margarita! A full bar is also available. Happy Hour is from 4pm to 7pm daily.

Hosting a holiday (or anytime) party? Tequilas can accommodate up to 75 people. Call Juan or Veronica at (818) 845-7217 for reservations.

If you prefer to entertain at home, but want to be able to spend time enjoying your guests, Tequilas is the answer. Catering options range from simple drop offs to a full service bar and waitstaff. A myriad of authentic Mexican favorites can be brought to your home or business, such as fajitas, chile verde, taquitos, enchiladas and carnitas, just to name a few.

Tequilas makes it easy to order online for take-out or delivery. Visit TequilasCantina.com or call (818) 845-7217. Tequilas is located at 4310 W Magnolia Blvd. in Burbank.