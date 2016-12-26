Passengers



Runtime 116 minutes

OK for children

This is a terrific sci-fi film about a space ship en route to a far distant planet with 5,000 people who have been placed in a state of suspended animation, to awaken four months before arrival on the planet, a trip that is scheduled to take 120 years.

Alas, flying through a storm of asteroids the ship is damaged and one pod, containing Jim (Chris Pratt) opens and awakens its inhabitant. He finds himself alone on the huge spaceship with only Arthur (Michael Sheen), a robot bartender, for company.

I don’t want to give away the story except to say that he is eventually joined by Aurora (Jennifer Lawrence) from another pod. They are still 90 years away from their destination.

This is such a realistic depiction of the problem facing them. Directed by Morten Tyldum from an original script by Jon Spaihts, the key to any sci-fi film is whether or not it defies credibility. While it’s hard to believe that there would be 5,000 people who would be willing to leave everything behind and take a step like this challenges believability, I’ve seen lots of films that have premises a lot more unreasonable as this.

Once you go along with the program, it’s then not that difficult to put yourself in the shoes of Jim and Aurora and to see if they can work it out.

The acting is very good, especially Sheen, who has to become robotic, but still sympathetic. Some of the things that happen are believable because of the brilliance of Sheen’s performance.

Pratt says it best: “It’s adventure, it’s romance, it’s a thriller, it’s scary, but it’s emotionally resonant.” Amen. This is a terrific way to spend two hours.

The spaceship is as much a character as the actors. While it looks as if it must have been CGI, according to production designer Guy Hendrix Dyas, he built most of the sets and Pratt and Lawrence are not performing in front of green screens to have the visuals inserted graphically. They are actually on a set with what is seen on the screen actually around them.

Just as an example, the Hibernation Bay, where Jim and Aurora were supposed to sleep for 120 years, was a huge set, 120 feet by 190 feet. It took 10 weeks to build.

That’s not to say that there are no visual effects. The ship itself is sailing through space and there are many shots of it. It is mind-boggling, and a joy to view.

You won’t see many sci-fi films as good as this one.

Collateral Beauty



Runtime 93 minutes

OK for children

This is a heart-wrenching metaphysical movie with a terrific cast comprised of Will Smith, Keira Knightley, Kate Winslet, Edward Norton, Naomi Harris, Michael Peña and the incomparable Helen Mirren, among others.

I went into this film the way I like to going to movies, knowing absolutely nothing about it, so it had a heavy impact on me. As a result, I’m going to tell even less about the plot than I usually do (and I rarely say anything about the plot).

Will Smith is the leader of a tech firm, whose junior partners are Norton and Winslet. He loses his six-year-old daughter and never recovers from his depression which keeps getting worse. Norton and Winslet want to sell the firm because they need the money but Smith is basically catatonic. They devise a plan to get his approval, which involves Knightley, Mirren, and Jacob Latimore.

There was only one criticism that I had of the movie. Near the end, when something emotional happens, Edward Norton’s character says, “I need a drink.” This reminds me of the old time films when everybody lit up a cigarette. Of course in those days the cigarette companies paid for product placement to inspire everyone who viewed movies that smoking was a sophisticated thing to do.

Alcoholism is such a problem today and it’s rarely mentioned. This line sounds like something that the makers of spirits paid to be in the movie to make people think that when something good or bad happens, having a drink is the thing that will make you feel better. Not. I wish they’d cut it out of the film, something that would be easy to do.

Other than that, director David Frankel has produced a well-paced movie from an original screenplay by Alan Loeb. It’s one that will cause you to leave the theater thinking and wiping tears from your eyes, and neither of those are bad things.