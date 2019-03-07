Burbank’s Black Angus Steakhouse has something for every diet: meat, seafood, salads, sandwiches and pastas

On a drizzly weeknight, clutching a promotional coupon, we made our way to Black Angus in Burbank. We were greeted by friendly faces and seated immediately. Our server, Mary, was energetic and efficient, and explained our options clearly. We chose not to order the Campfire Feast for Two ($47 with coupon) in favor of à la carte, with three free fire-grilled jumbo shrimp. The filet mignon called out to both of us and I had mine topped with baby portabella mushrooms and bleu cheese crumbles. Wow.

While we waited for our entrees, my guest enjoyed a garden salad, included as a “Sidekick,” and I nibbled on the sweet molasses bread. Our steaks arrived, both cooked rare as ordered and Mary had us check to be sure before she left the table. Nice touch.

We waddled out of there vowing to hit the gym in the morning.

The grilled asparagus was crunchy and sweet, with a hint of butter, and the steaks were so tender and juicy. Yum. Then the shrimp, large and firm and dusted with garlic butter…and free with the coupon! We were batting a thousand so we went for dessert. The special that evening was a lemon ice cake—creamy and tart—but we had to have a little chocolate also, so the Chocolate Chip Cowboy Cookie with vanilla ice cream was in order.

We waddled out of there vowing to hit the gym in the morning.

If you’ve never tried Black Angus, you should give it a go. There is something for every diet: meat, seafood, salads, sandwiches and pastas. Gluten free is also available.

Black Angus Steakhouse is located at 235 S. First St. (Ikea Way) in Burbank. Call (818) 848-8880.

Laura Voeth has worked for some of L.A.’s most prestigious restaurants and her reviews have been published since 2002.