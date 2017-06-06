She was more than Sally on ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’

New film documents the amazing life and career of actress/ singer Rose Marie

With editorial assistance

by Jon Konjoyan

She was more than just Sally Rogers on The Dick Van Dyke Show or the top center square on Hollywood Squares as actress/singer Rose Marie worked in every facet of showbiz. An invited audience of cast, crew and supporters gathered for a pre-viewing of a new documentary film Wait For Your Laugh: Rose Marie, The Longest Career in Showbiz History, at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica last Thursday. An official premiere for the film will be announced at a later date, according to the film’s director, Jason Wise.

A panel discussion and audience Q&A followed, and it included Rose Marie, director Wise, actor Dick Van Dyke, TV personality, singer and actor Peter Marshall, director/writer Carl Reiner and was moderated by producer Alison Martino. Reiner remarked, “This is no bull**t, this is the finest documentary about anybody I have ever … ever seen.”

Among the many surprises contained in the film are never before seen home movies taken by Rose Marie and her husband, the late Bobby Guy, with the cast members of The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Doris Day Show, as well as on the road with the hit musical revue “4 Girls 4”—the four being Rosemary Clooney, Helen O’Connell, Rose Marie and Margaret Whiting.

It’s an untold story of fame, love, tragedy and 90+ years of American entertainment through the eyes of one woman who witnessed it firsthand. “Rose Marie was a child star before Shirley Temple was even born,” remarked friend and industry pioneer, Peter Marshall, adding “…and she has done it all.”

Doing it all included starring in the first all-talking short film released in theaters, to opening the Flamingo Hotel in Vegas and the mob affiliations that went along with it, including her referring to criminal mastermind Al Capone as “Uncle Al.”

Rose Marie’s credits include everything from Vaudeville to Broadway, as well as radio, cabaret, feature film and television in both primetime and daytime.

Visit RoseMarieMovie.com for more information.