Thank You For Your Service



Runtime 108 minutes

R

Writer/director Jason Hall, who directed the outstanding war/a pre-war drama American Sniper (2014), has done it again with this tense, gut-wrenching true story of what it’s like for U.S. servicemen returning from action in the war-torn Middle East and trying to resume a normal life. This sympathetically details the causes of and battles with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and the strains put on wives who try to cope. Eye-opening, it’s extremely well-directed and written with exceptional acting by a fine cast.

Based on the eponymous book by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Finkel about the Army’s 2nd Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, home from Iraq, it follows them back to Topeka, Kansas—into what the author calls the “after-war.” The book and film examine the traumas faced by U.S. soldiers, including the epidemic of suicides of returning servicemen and the horrors faced by them when they try to get help from the VA.

The outstanding cast is headed by Miles Teller who plays Adam Shumann in an affecting performance. He is joined by Haley Bennett as his wife and mother of two, Saskia. She gives an equally sensitive performance fluctuating between frustration and compassion as she searches for common ground with her suffering husband.

As effective is Beulah Koaloe, playing Solo, who has advanced symptoms of PTSD as a result of his experiences and his guilt about what happened in Iraq.

Even normally foul-mouthed comedienne Amy Schumer gives a good performance as Amanda Doster, the widow of one of the soldiers in the squad. She can be appealing when she cleans up her act as she does here.

The key line in the movie, however, is spoken near the end by Scott Haze, who plays Michael Emory, the survivor of a devastating sniper’s bullet to his brain. It captures the hope that is sometimes hidden by the mental devastation caused by PTSD.

This is a brilliant film with realistic battle scenes at the beginning and important revelations that finally leaving the battle and returning home is actually just the beginning for our brave warriors, rather than the end of the strife.

66 total views, 14 views today