The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

This is not your mother’s Nutcracker. It’s unlikely that neither E. T. A. Hoffman, who wrote the original short story (The Nutcracker and the Mouse King) in 1816, nor Alexandre Dumas who wrote an adaptation of it in 1844, nor Marius Petipa nor Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, who wrote the ballet and the music, respectively, in 1891 would recognize the story.

What is always magical about the traditional Nutcracker is Tchaikovsky’s music, and that, thankfully, remains. In fact it seems as if the music is in every scene.

Directed by Lasse Hallström and Joe Johnston, the screen story and screenplay are by Ashleigh Powell. They introduce a new character, 14-year-old Clara (Mackenzie Foy, apparently no relation to Claire Foy who plays Queen Elizabeth in Netflix’s The Crown), who is given an egg-shaped music box by her deceased mother with a note that says “everything you need is inside.” Alas, it needs a key to open it, so she goes in search of it and finds herself in the weird parallel world of Four Realms. The Four Realms include Land of Sweets, Land of Flowers, Land of Snowﬂakes and the ominous Fourth Realm. Presiding over it all is a remarkable Palace.

And that’s where she finds the familiar characters as the Sugar Plum Fairy (Keira Knightley) and Mother Ginger (Helen Mirren) and all the mice seemingly waiting for her. She also meets Phillip Hoffman (Jayden Fowora-Knight), the nutcracker soldier who comes to life as he escorts her through the strange land.

I don’t like fantasy, but what makes this film worth watching for adults like me in addition to the music are the production values, especially the Production Design by Guy Hendrix Dyas and the Visual Effects by Max Wood and Marc Weigert. The film is a colorful treat to the eye.

Similarly, the costumes (Jenny Beavan) are stunning and required enormous work. Just as an example, according to Beavan, Sugar Plum’s dress worn by Knightley required more than 100 meters of fabric. The ﬁrst version of the dress took more than 1,000 hours to make. The skirt of the dress was too wide to go through normal doors. Knightley could not sit easily in the dress and had to perch on a little stool under the skirt between takes.

I’m not going to be a spoiler, but don’t attend expecting to see the same old story with the same old characters. As Monty Python might say, this is something completely different. Stay for the credits to hear more music and view a special performance by ballet greats Misty Copeland and Sergei Polunin.

