Universal Studios Hollywood takes guests on a whirlwind journey through New York City in all-new ‘Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash’

Ride inspired by Illumination’s worldwide blockbuster movie opening 2020

Adoption day is the ultimate rite of passage for every animal seeking a home, and it’s now the inspiration for Universal Studios Hollywood’s lively new ride, “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!,” opening in 2020. It’s ased on Illumination’s 2016 global blockbuster and upcoming sequel, which answers the question: “What do your pets do when you’re not at home?”

In this all-new fully immersive experience, guests will assume the roles of stray puppies as they join a familiar cast of leading characters from The Secret Life of Pets — Max, Snowball, Gidget, Chloe and Duke, along with a host of other animal friends — on the ultimate quest of finding forever homes.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring another exciting Illumination movie-based ride to our guests,” said Karen Irwin, President and COO of Universal Studios Hollywood. “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!’ will capture the essence of the popular film and invite our guests to live vicariously through some of their favorite characters as they embark on a one-of-a-kind experience only available at Universal Studios Hollywood.”

The innovative adventure will blend live, dimensional and animated characters with hyper-realistic media as guests zip along a track aboard ride vehicles through bustling New York City streets towards the Pet Adoption event and the ultimate happy ending: forever homes. Along the way, guests will face an array of challenges and meet up with fellow animal pals eager to help guide them toward their destination.

“The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!” will be located adjacent to the popular “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem” and “Super Silly Fun Land” attractions.

Illumination’s The Secret Life of Pets 2, the next chapter in the franchise, arrives in theaters June 7, 2019.

More information is available at UniversalStudiosHollywood.com. Like Universal Studios Hollywood on Facebook and follow @UniStudios on Instagram and Twitter. With so much to see and do at Universal Studios Hollywood, the California Neighbor Pass invites guests to experience over 175 select days of fun for $149 when purchased online. Blackout dates and restrictions apply.