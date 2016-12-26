Denzel Washington may win his third Academy Award Actor was honored recently at Santa Barbara Film Festival

The only African American man to receive two Oscars besides Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington loves to act—but only when directed by someone else. “I love to direct, but I don’t want to direct myself anymore,” the former Toluca lake resident admitted. Washington has enjoyed directing, but going forward he wants his “mentor” to be someone else—not himself.

The star is up for both acting and directing Oscar nods for his latest film Fences. If he wins a third statue, he will be making Oscar history.

Washington originated the Fences role on Broadway, alongside Viola Davis who also stars with him in the film. They both won Tonys.

His foray into both directing and acting started with Antwone Fisher in 2002, followed by The Great Debaters and now Fences. “Todd Black, my producing partner, brought me to Antwone Fisher. I don’t know why he thought I would direct. I said to Warren Beatty, I don’t know how to direct. Warren, who often directs himself, suggested I put myself in the film. I asked him why. He said because that is what you know. That made sense. But we found that if certain names are attached, you can get the film made. There is a reason it’s called show business.”

Washington was recently honored with the 2017 Maltin Modern Master Award at the 32nd Santa Barbara International Film Festival. A crowd of over 2,000 saw the Hollywood icon being interviewed by another icon, film critic and historian Leonard Maltin, whom the award is named for.

Back at home, Washington’s library is where he keeps his most prized possessions – the framed college diplomas of his four children, including Ivy League schools like Yale. “My kids decided to pursue the business; two in front of the camera and two behind the camera.” One son works for Spike Lee, whom Washington was directed by. “I asked ‘What do you do for him?’ My son says, ‘Whatever he wants!’ Talk about learning the business! Actually Spike was responsible for hiring so many black performers and is a treasure.”

After all the career highs, including this latest award, Washington does not take anything for granted. “I am so fortunate to do what I love,” he admits.

Sue Facter writes about the luxury brand. Her work appears in USA Today, Los Angeles Times, The Luxe Daily, Greer’s OC, Woman’s Day Australia, as well as on broadcasts and the web.