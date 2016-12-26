Actor Joe Manganiello Actress Sofia Vergara’s main squeeze

Joseph Michael “Joe” Manganiello (born December 28, 1976) is an American actor, director, producer, author and philanthropist. He played Flash Thompson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and had various recurring roles in television on ER, How I Met Your Mother, and One Tree Hill, before landing his breakout role as werewolf Alcide Herveaux on the HBO television series True Blood. In 2011, he was voted “Favorite Pop-Culture Werewolf of All Time” by the readers of Entertainment Weekly, and one of Men’s Health’s “100 Fittest Men of All Time.” –Wikipedia

