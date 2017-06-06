LATEST
Elizabeth Olsen was born in Sherman Oaks, the daughter of Jarnette “Jarnie,” a personal manager, and David “Dave” Olsen, a real estate developer and mortgage banker. She attended Campbell Hall School in North Hollywood.

Actress Elizabeth Olsen is the sister of Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen

Elizabeth Chase “Lizzie” Olsen (born February 16, 1989) is an American actress. She starred in the films Silent House (2011), Liberal Arts (2012), Godzilla (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) and Captain America: Civil War (2016). For her role in Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011), she was nominated for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead, among other awards. She is the younger sister of actresses and fashion designers Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen. Her sisters’ clothing line “Elizabeth and James” was named after her and her older brother. —Wikipedia

