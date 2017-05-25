Actress Kristen Bell is ‘World’s Sexiest Vegetarian’ in PETA poll

Kristen Anne Bell (born July 18, 1980) is an American actress and singer. She began her acting career starring in stage productions and attended the Tisch School of Arts in New York. In 2008, she had her breakout film role as the title character in Forgetting Sarah Marshall. She has since appeared in a number of comedy films, such as Couples Retreat (2009), When in Rome (2010), You Again (2010), and The Boss (2016). Bell garnered further recognition for voicing Princess Anna in the Disney film Frozen (2013), the short film Frozen Fever (2015), and the upcoming Frozen 2. She also starred as the female lead on the Showtime series House of Lies. Since 2016, she has starred in the main role of Eleanor Shellstrop on the NBC comedy series The Good Place.

