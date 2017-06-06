Actress Meagan Good is an unabashed Christian

Meagan Monique Good-Franklin (born August 8, 1981) is an American actress. Beginning her career in 1985 at the age of four, Good has appeared in numerous television shows, films, and music videos. In 2011, Good was featured in an ensemble cast of the successful film version of Think Like a Man. She played Joanna Locasto, the lead character on the NBC drama series Deception. She starred in the 2013 comedy Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues and has earned a reputation as a scream queen, having starred in the horror films Venom (2005), One Missed Call (2008), Saw V (2008), and The Unborn (2009).

Although she was not raised in the church, Good is a Christian, considers herself a very spiritual person and has stated in numerous interviews that she would not play roles that she feels might “disappoint God.” She explained in an interview that Jesus tops her hero list and the last book she read was the Bible. —Wikipedia