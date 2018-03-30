Saturday, March 31
Actress Mila Kunis is married to actor Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis began dating her former “That ‘70s Show” co-star Ashton Kutcher in 2012. They became engaged in February 2014 and married in 2015 in Oak Glen, CA. The couple has two children: daughter Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher (born October 2014) and son Dimitri Portwood Kutcher (born November 2016). Gage Skidmore.

Milena Markovna “Mila” Kunis (born August 14, 1983) is an American actress. In 1991, at the age of seven, she moved from the USSR to the U.S. with her family. After being enrolled in acting classes as an after-school activity, she was soon discovered by an agent. She appeared in several television series and commercials, before acquiring her first significant role prior to her 15th birthday, playing Jackie Burkhart on the television series That ‘70s Show (1998–2006). Since 1999, she has voiced Meg Griffin on the animated series Family Guy.

Kunis’ breakout film role came in 2008, playing Rachel in the romantic comedy Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Other film credits: the psychological thriller Black Swan (2010), the romantic comedy Friends with Benefits (2011), the comedy Ted (2012), the fantasy Oz the Great and Powerful (2013) as the Wicked Witch of the West, and the comedy Bad Moms (2016).

—Wikipedia

