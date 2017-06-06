Actress/model Marisa Miller was a tomboy growing up

Marisa Lee Miller (born August 6, 1978) is an American model and actress best known for her appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and her work for Victoria’s Secret. After a stint shooting with photographer Mario Testino for fashion magazines such as Vogue, Miller began working for both companies in 2002. In 2007, she became a Victoria’s Secret Angel, and graced the cover of the 2008 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue to record-setting numbers. Her accomplishments have led to her being dubbed the “return of the great American supermodel. She is known for contracts with companies such as Harley-Davidson, for whom she is the first spokesperson in the history of the company, and the NFL, for whom she became a spokesperson in 2010. Aside from modeling, she was an ambassador for both the American Cancer Society and the USO. Miller made her film debut in R.I.P.D. (2013).—Wikipedia

