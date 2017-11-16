Country music star RaeLynn got her start on TV’s ‘The Voice’

Racheal Lynn Woodward (born May 4, 1994) better known as RaeLynn, is an American singer and songwriter who was a contestant on The Voice in season two (2012). She was eliminated in the quarterfinals. As of 2012, she was signed to Republic Nashville. She has written songs with Natalie Hemby, Jon Randall, John Wiggins and fellow Voice contestants Nicolle Galyon and Hailey Steele. On June 7, 2016, it was announced that RaeLynn had signed a new record deal with Warner Brothers Nashville. “Love Triangle” was released on July 11, 2016 as her first single for the label. It served as the leadoff to her debut album, WildHorse, which was released on March 24, 2017. Sounds Like Nashville praised RaeLynn’s “standout debut” and called its lead single, “Love Triangle”: “country music storytelling at its finest and country radio is better because of it.” WildHorse landed within the Top 10 on Billboard’s All-Genre Album Sales Chart and debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart. —Wikipedia

34 total views, 34 views today