Ryan J. Cole is a 32-year-old African American model originally from Tacoma, Washington. His stats are height: six feet; weight: 235 lbs.; neck: 18 inches; waist: 33 inches. He says: “I have a passion for fitness and feel like I could be a new look in the industry. I look forward to seeing what opportunities come my way.” His modeling genres include: fitness, sports, swimwear, underwater and more.