TV’s top game show hosts Often it’s the host who can make or break a show

By Eric Kohanik,

ReMIND Magazine

The popularity of game shows often boils down to what the “game” is about. A lot of times, though, it’s the host who can make or break a show. There have been lots of solid game show hosts over the years, but only a few have been truly memorable. Bob Eubanks carved out a unique niche with The Newlywed Game, for instance. But there were some others whose appeal and charisma later made memorable icons. Here’s a quick look at some of TV’s top game show hosts:

Bob Barker

Everyone remembers Bob Barker for his incredible 35-year run as the host of The Price Is Right on CBS. But it was his 18-year stint hosting a goofy little game show called Truth or Consequences that put Barker into the limelight at first-and ultimately attracted CBS’ attention. Barker’s clever wit, warm personality and glistening smile helped boost both shows, making him one of the most endearing game-show hosts ever.

Bill Cullen

Time magazine labeled him the “iron man of TV game shows.” That’s because Bill Cullen hosted more than 25 game shows over the course of his career. His most memorable gig was hosting the original version of The Price Is Right on NBC and later on ABC. He had been considered for the hosting job when the show was revived by CBS in 1972, but the physical demands were too great. Unknown to most viewers was the fact that Cullen suffered from polio, which significantly limited his mobility. His condition was usually hidden from TV audiences by always having him remain seated or behind a podium whenever he was on camera.

Richard Dawson

The famed costar of Hogan’s Heroes found a brilliant and comical new calling as the original host of Family Feud. His most notable achievement on that show? Making sure he kissed every female contestant on the lips.

Alex Trebek

He has been at the helm of Jeopardy! ever since the super-popular TV fixture was revived in 1984. But Alex Trebek had an impressive list of other credits before that. After hosting a couple of quiz shows in his native Canada during the 1960s, Trebek moved to the U.S. in 1973 to host a show for NBC called The Wizard of Odds. That proved to be a springboard that led to several other game-show opportunities, including Battlestars, High Rollers and Classic Concentration.

Gene Rayburn

His name became synonymous with Match Game, which ran on NBC during the 1960s and was revived by CBS during the 1970s. Throughout it all, Gene Rayburn was always happy to let viewers enjoy seeing his…“blank.”

Chuck Barris

He rarely appeared on camera because Chuck Barris was a game-show producer rather than a host. That changed with The Gong Show, which he created and ended up hosting when the original host was dumped just before production began. It was a great move.

Jack Barry

Although he was caught up in the notorious quiz-show scandal of the 1950s, the sullied Jack Barry eventually did manage to claw his way back. After working on a couple of small quiz shows in Canada, he eventually redeemed himself in the U.S., finding new national fame with The Joker’s Wild.

Brought to you by the publishers of ReMIND magazine, a monthly magazine filled with over 95 puzzles, retro features, trivia and comics. Get ReMIND magazine at 70% off the cover price, call 844-317-3087 or visit remindmagazine.com