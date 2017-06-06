10,000 fans ‘collude’ at Politicon in Pasadena

If you’re a political junkie, there was a good chance you were at the Pasadena Convention Center on July 29 and 30. That’s when an estimated 10,000 pundits and fans gathered for Politicon—a weekend of panels, interviews, debates, podcasts, comedy shows, Q&A’s, book readings and signings.

The event, now in its third year, is non-partisan and attracted some of the biggest names in politics and entertainment from all sides of the political spectrum. The tone was surprisingly civil.

Attending/participating were Adam Carolla, Ana Kasparian, Ana Navarro, Ann Coulter, Bill Kristol, Rep. Brad Sherman, Chelsea Handler, David Frum, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, Dennis Prager, James Carville, Jon Favreau, Michael Steele, Paul Begala, Rob Reiner, Roger Stone and Rep. Ted Lieu—to name a few.

Panel topics included “Trump vs. The Media” and featured an at-times heated debate between conservative commentator Ann Coulter and her progressive counterpart Ana Kasparian on subjects of immigration and healthcare.

The panel “How we form our political beliefs” posited “How did we get here?” in terms of the United States being such a divided electorate. A fragmented media was cited as a cause. “When cable came along—CNN, Fox and others, you could watch whatever you wanted—you weren’t limited to three broadcast channels anymore,” said 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl. The internet has only intensified that. She believes we have become “narrow-minded” as we tend to expose ourselves to opinions close to our own belief systems.

President Trump’s supporters and detractors were out in force. Political consultant Roger Stone was asked about Trump’s approval ratings. “Trump is a fighter,” he said. “He will only lose with his base when he stops fighting.”

Visit Politicon.com for more.