12th Annual Lummis Day Festival showcases wide scope of Northeast L.A. arts

Free 3-day event at 6 locations is Fri., June 2 – Sun., June 4

The 12th annual Lummis Day Festival on Friday, June 2nd, Saturday, June 3rd and Sunday, June 4th, will present music, dance, art, poetry, film and theatre—a three-day showcase for the amazing variety and diversity of the Northeast L.A. arts scene. Events are set at six locations and admission to all Lummis Day Festival events is free.

The community-organized Festival, supported by a grassroots coalition of arts groups and neighborhood associations, will build on the Festival’s multi-cultural tradition, with musical performances ranging from the 30-voice Selah Gospel Choir to the indie quartet Teen Judge, and will also feature a broad array of dance performances, puppet shows, films, an exhibit showcasing the city’s mural tradition, poetry readings, a painting exhibition, performance art and outdoor theatre performances.

Hundreds of artists and a legion of community volunteers take part in the three-day Festival. Events are scheduled at Occidental College in Eagle Rock, Highland Park’s historic Security Trust & Savings bank building, on Avenue 50 at York Boulevard in Highland Park, Lummis Home in Montecito Heights, Sycamore Grove Park and Mount Washington’s Southwest Museum.

The Festival’s locations, dates and activities:

Friday, June 2nd, Thorne Hall, Occidental College (1600 Campus Road) 7pm-9:30pm, “NELA Film, NELA Alive: An L.A. Film Event.”

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 2nd-4th, historic Security Trust and Savings Bank building, 5601 N. Figueroa Street: “Muralismo in Northeast L.A.: A Visual History of L.A.’s Mural Tradition.” Times vary.

Saturday, June 4th, Avenue 50 at York Boulevard, Highland Park, 5pm-9pm. “The Café Stage” –the best of NELA’s indie acoustic music.

Saturday and Sunday, June 3rd-4th, 10am-4pm, Southwest Museum, 234 Museum Drive. The Autry Museum of the American West and The Arroyo Arts Collective presents “For the Love of the Arroyo.“ Paintings, drawings, and mixed media works by more than a dozen local artists. Presented in collaboration with local artists and curators Raoul De la Sota and Roderick Smith.

Sunday, June 7th: Lummis Home in Montecito Heights, 10:30 am-12 noon, poetry curated by Suzanne Lummis and featuring Brendan Constantine.

Sunday, June 7th, Sycamore Grove Park in Sycamore Grove/ Highland Park, 12 noon-7pm. Music, dance, theatre, puppets and many family activities.

A complete schedule of events for all sites, parking information, and the location of shuttle bus stops will be found at LummisDay.org. Lummis Day takes its name from Charles Fletcher Lummis, who joined the L.A. Times as the newspaper’s first city editor in 1884. A prolific writer and photographer, Lummis was also one of the city’s first librarians, founded the Southwest Museum and helped introduce the concept of multi-culturalism to Southern California.