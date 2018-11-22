$150K secured to revitalize L.A. River in Studio City

The office of Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian announced that it recently secured $150,000 in the 2018-2019 Fiscal Year Budget for the State of California to revitalize the Studio City River Greenway, from Whitsett Ave. to Laurel Canyon Blvd. along the south bank. “A vibrant open space along the L.A. River, with a walking and bike path connected to local businesses, will generate new jobs, tourism and increase property values,” stated Nazarian. “I am excited to keep working with our community leaders to make the entire stretch of the L.A. River a beautiful open space for the Valley.”