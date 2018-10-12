17th annual San Gabriel Valley Pride event is Sat., Oct. 13 in Pasadena

San Gabriel Valley Pride will present their 17th annual LGBTQ Pride celebration On Saturday, October 13 from 11am to 9:30pm in Pasadena’s Central Park.

As October is LGBTQ History Month, the free event aims to foster awareness of community history and heritage, issues, services and opportunities for all genders and generations of the LGBTQ community.

Activities kick off with an Interfaith Service and Blessing of the Animals (cats and dogs on leashes or in carriers) at 11am. There will also be a classic car show, art show, areas for family, health and wellness, an authors forum with readings and book signings, a STEM area featuring SGV tech, as well as a carnival fundraising area benefiting Gay Student Alliances (both high school and colleges).

Visit SGVPride.org for more.