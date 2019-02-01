2018 in review

Happy New Year! Last year was full of many community victories and more than a few challenges. My primary goal was to do everything in my power to improve residents’ quality of life, while also supporting local businesses and making our city more equitable for all. Navigating this year was a joint effort with my staff, city departments and community members and stakeholders, all of whom helped build our local economy, shore up the city budget, tackle homelessness, upgrade parks and increase public and traffic safety in our communities.

In 2018, the Los Angeles economy continued to boom. Wages rose, along with the number of jobs, while unemployment fell. As the chair of the city’s Job Creation Committee, I’m happy to report that more businesses were created and grew in Council District 2 and throughout the city. Los Angeles enjoyed record tourism, with 48.3 million visitors taking in our exquisite sunsets.

I dedicated my focus to bolstering public safety in the East Valley.

Our economic gains validated City Council’s efforts to raise wages for working families and cut the red tape for businesses. With unemployment low and wages up, people are spending more money at restaurants and local mom-and-pop shops, leading to more jobs, economic growth, increased services and, ultimately, a better quality of life for everyone.

Our economic successes also informed the city’s positive budget movement, as the nearly $10 billion city budget reinvested in services and included a reserve fund far larger than it was a decade ago.

Much of my energy this year was spent working on solutions to our homelessness crisis. I pushed for more permanent supportive housing units in the Valley, hosted a town hall to discuss the issue at Valley College, organized Homeless Connect days, increased Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement team funding and encampment cleanups, worked with the Neighborhood Council to create a homelessness committee, and launched the first safe parking program on city-owned property in North Hollywood.

I also dedicated my focus to bolstering public safety in the East Valley. We need more cops on patrol in our neighborhood, which is why, as budget chair, I successfully fought to shift more cops from desk jobs to patrol duties, while also increasing the LAPD’s budget to its highest level yet.

My office organized some of the largest cultural events in the Valley. The second season of NoHo Summer Nights invigorated North Hollywood Park with live music and art, and I partnered with neighborhood and business groups to organize street fairs, block parties, art festivals and film screenings throughout Council District 2. I also secured funding to improve the LA River Greenway, built a new park at the historic Lankershim Depot and supported preservation efforts for our neighborhood treasures.

It is my honor and pleasure to serve as your representative at City Hall. As always, feel free to contact me at paul.krekorian@lacity.org.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Krekorian, chair of the Budget and Finance Committee and the Ad Hoc Committee on Job Creation, represents Council District 2, which includes North Hollywood, Studio City, Valley Village and other communities in the East Valley.