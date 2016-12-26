4th Annual Resolution Ride at Griffith Park Jan. 7

WHAT:

4th Annual Resolution Ride

Join AIDS/LifeCycle for a fun bike ride to keep your New Year’s fitness resolutions going! Roll into the new year with two fully-supported bike rides (15-mile or 35-mile) and festival in beautiful Griffith Park. This annual event is for riders of all skill and fitness levels. The day includes a bike skills and safety clinic for new riders, a fitness festival with local businesses, nutritious food and great music! Participants will have a chance to win a new bike from Just Ride LA.

WHEN:

Saturday, January 7th, 7:30am–3pm.

WHERE:

Griffith Park – Crystal Springs Picnic Area, at 4730 Crystal Springs Dr. in Los Angeles.

COST:

$30 Registration Fee until January 6th. (Registration fee increases to $35 on-site on January 7th.) Lunch is included.

Each rider is required to bring a bicycle, identification and a Consumer Produced Safety Commission-approved helmet.

A limited number of loaner bikes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis courtesy of Just Ride LA. To reserve a bike, email chris.v@justridela.com.

The 4th Annual Resolution Ride is produced by AIDS/LifeCycle and benefits the HIV/AIDS treatment programs of the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Visit ResolutionRide.org For more information.