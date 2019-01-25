4th Annual Roger Neal Oscar Viewing Dinner, Icon Awards & After Party moves to the restored Hollywood Palladium for 2019

Limited tickets now available for the event Sun., Feb. 24

Over 100 stars expected

Roger and Lynn Neal, Founder and Chairman of this annual Oscar night event, announce along with their partners Maryanne and Thomas Lai, the 4th Annual Roger Neal Oscar Viewing Dinner, Suite and After Party which will take place on Oscar Sunday, February 24 at the Hollywood Palladium on Hollywood Blvd.

For the past three years, the event was held at the Hollywood Museum on Highland Ave. but outgrew that space. This year’s venue, the Live Nation-run Hollywood Palladium, is holding its first Oscar party in 50 years. Neal is adding an After Party that will see Oscar winners and presenters stop by to celebrate their win on Oscar night. “We are most excited for booking the Palladium after its beautiful restoration. We can set up to 800 for dinner if needed,” said Neal.

Actor Paul Sorvino and wife, Dee Dee, at last year’s Roger Neal Oscar Viewing Dinner. Over 100 stars are expected for this year’s event.

Entertainment will include live on-stage 22-year-old R&B/Pop sensation Roger Neal (Jr.) and his dancers followed by Richard Halperin’s Hollywood Cavalcade show with a live band (from L.A.’s Cicada Club) and special guests performing highbrow music from the ‘20s and ‘30s. A special appearance by Howard Hewett of Shalamar and celebrity DJ will perform at the After Party.

The Roger Neal Oscar Viewing Dinner will once again honor stars with the Icon Award during the Oscar pre-show. This year’s honorees include for television, award-winning actress Loretta Swit (M*A*S*H), Bernie Kopell (The Love Boat) and Michael Learned (The Waltons); for motion pictures, Oscar nominees Robert Forster, Margaret Avery, Lainie Kazan and Ernie Hudson. The Music Icon Award will go to Grammy and Golden Globe nominee Frank Stallone. The “Woman in Philanthropy Icon Award” goes to actress/philanthropist/two-time Daytime Emmy Award winner Kira Reed Lorsch (The Bay).

Celebrity Stars confirmed to attend include: Lou Ferrigno, Jr (SWAT), Lydia Cornell (Too Close for Comfort), Bridgette Nielson (Red Sonya), Sofia Milos (CSI Miami), Dawn Wells (Gilligan’s Island), Lorenzo Lamas (Falcon Crest, Renegade), Mary Wilson (The Supremes), Cory Feldman (Stand By Me), George Papadopoulous (former Trump foreign policy advisor), Courtney Stodden (Celebrity Big Brother), Nic Novicki (The Sopranos), Marla Gibbs (The Jeffersons), singer Freyda Payne, Jamie Farr (M*A*S*H—presenting Icon award to Loretta Swit), Kevin Seymour (NFL’s Carolina Panthers), Adoree Jackson (NFL’s Tennessee Titans), Jeannie Kasem (Cheers, The Tortellis), Lou Ferrigno, Sr. (The Incredible Hulk), Tanya Roberts, Amber Stevens West(CBS’s Happy Together) plus dozens more.

“We are expecting over 100 stars and a huge media red carpet to accommodate them including Joe Cortese, one of the stars of Golden Globe Best Picture, The Green Book,” said Edward Lozzi, event media and red carpet coordinator.

The event is by invitation only but the public may purchase limited available dinner seats for $1,000. Call the ticket office at (323) 366-2796 for more information.