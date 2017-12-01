6th Annual Burbank Nativity Festival features beautiful displays and live music

Free family event is Sat., Dec. 2 – Sun., Dec. 3

Begin your Christmas season at the Burbank Nativity Festival! Catch the Christmas spirit as you marvel at beautiful displays of hundreds of nativities. This year, the Live Nativity Pageant, always a highlight of the Festival, will have live music accompanying its visually stunning presentation. Additional performances have been added to accommodate more visitors.

Live music will fill the air and warm your heart throughout the entire event, including performances by Burbank High’s Sirens and Gentlemen’s Octet, Jefferson Elementary and Emerson Elementary choirs, jazz pianist Karen Cervantes, Jonathan Keith, Ryan Mascilak and many more. There will also be a photo scavenger hunt and a photo booth for more family fun.

To help capture the spirit of giving, the Festival will once again partner with the Burbank Temporary Aid Center. BTAC is dedicated to providing the needy, working poor and homeless of our community with basic services they need to live, and serving the citizens of the city in time of emergency and disaster. They invite you to bring any non-perishable food items or new unwrapped gifts to help stock BTAC’s shelves.

The Festival is open to the public and admission is free! It begins Saturday, December 2, 4pm-9pm and concludes Sunday, December 3, 5pm-8pm. Hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 136 N Sunset Canyon Dr. in Burbank (at the top of Orange Grove).

For more information regarding schedule of performances visit BurbankNativity.com, Facebook: Burbank Nativity and Twitter and Instagram: @burbanknativity.

