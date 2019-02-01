Sunday, February 3
LATEST
The faces of Facey Meet doctors Ciara Shirvanian and Hesam Hekmatjou of Burbank’s Facey Medical Group
A new thriller on Fox, ‘The Passage’ stars former teen idol Mark-Paul Gosselaar
The picture of beauty, health & fitness
North Hollywood High School’s ‘A-Team’ practices at LADWP Science Bowl Scrimmage
8 foods that can help you look younger and more beautiful
2018 in review
Recapture your youth with magical, nostalgic Circus Vargas
In the mix: No Roger Stone goes unturned and a very cold Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross
Navigate
Home
Inside This Issue
Cover Story
Banner Story
Entertainment
Theatre Reviews
Community News
Comics
Sports
Classifieds
Featured
By
Tony Medley
January 18, 2019
Part II Most enjoyable movies of 2018
Recent
By
Margie Barron
February 1, 2019
A new thriller on Fox, ‘The Passage’ stars former teen idol Mark-Paul Gosselaar
By
Staff Writer
February 1, 2019
North Hollywood High School’s ‘A-Team’ practices at LADWP Science Bowl Scrimmage
By
Staff Writer
February 1, 2019
8 foods that can help you look younger and more beautiful
All Sections
Book Reviews
Hollywood File
Hollywood Rewind
Hollywood Update
One on One
Letters
Local Heroes
Obituaries
On the Bookshelf
Opinion
Party Scene
Blue Crew
High School Sports
Annual Pet Issue
Travel Tips 4 U
Back to School
Summer Happenings
Columnist
Contacts
Home
Inside This Issue
Cover Story
Banner Story
Entertainment
Theatre Reviews
Community News
Comics
Sports
Classifieds
Featured
By
Tony Medley
January 18, 2019
Part II Most enjoyable movies of 2018
Recent
By
Margie Barron
February 1, 2019
A new thriller on Fox, ‘The Passage’ stars former teen idol Mark-Paul Gosselaar
By
Staff Writer
February 1, 2019
North Hollywood High School’s ‘A-Team’ practices at LADWP Science Bowl Scrimmage
By
Staff Writer
February 1, 2019
8 foods that can help you look younger and more beautiful
All Sections
Book Reviews
Hollywood File
Hollywood Rewind
Hollywood Update
One on One
Letters
Local Heroes
Obituaries
On the Bookshelf
Opinion
Party Scene
Blue Crew
High School Sports
Annual Pet Issue
Travel Tips 4 U
Back to School
Summer Happenings
Columnist
Contacts
You are at:
Home
»
Inside This Issue
»
8 foods that can help you look younger and more beautiful
Inside This Issue
8 foods that can help you look younger and more beautiful
By
Staff Writer
February 1, 2019
No Comments
Share
Tweet
Google+
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Tumblr
Email
+
“You are what you eat,” goes the old expression. Other tips: drink lots of water, eat a colorful and varied diet of whole, unrefined, and unprocessed foods and avoid saturated fat and trans fats.
Extra virgin olive oil
Green tea
Fatty fish
Dark chocolate/cocoa
Vegetables
Flaxseeds
Pomegranates
Avocados
Source: Google general search
Share.
Twitter
Facebook
Google+
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Tumblr
Email
Previous Article
2018 in review
Next Article
North Hollywood High School’s ‘A-Team’ practices at LADWP Science Bowl Scrimmage
About Author
Staff Writer
Related
Posts
By
Margie Barron
February 1, 2019
A new thriller on Fox, ‘The Passage’ stars former teen idol Mark-Paul Gosselaar
By
Staff Writer
February 1, 2019
North Hollywood High School’s ‘A-Team’ practices at LADWP Science Bowl Scrimmage
By
Paul Krekorian
February 1, 2019
2018 in review
Comments are closed.